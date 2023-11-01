What is Star on Disney+?

And this is all included in my monthly subscription?

Good news. Star comes with a your monthly subscription, although the cost has changed recently.

A Standard with Ads tier limits streams to 1080p, allows two concurrent streams, doesn’t allow downloads, and peppers content with adverts. This costs £4.99 per month in the UK, and is already available in the US as Disney+ Basic, costing $7.99 per month.

The Standard without Ads tier is £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year annual price. It includes downloads and removes ads, but limits you to Full HD and 5.1 audio playback. You’ll only be able to stream to two devices at once, too.

There’s also a new Premium plan, which ups the quality to 4K with HDR, allows for four concurrent streams, and includes a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. It’ll set you back £10.99 per month or £109.90 annually in the UK, or $13.99/month or $139.99 annually in the US.

