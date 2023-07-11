Google Pixel 7 series prices slashed by up to 26% this Prime Day

Android fans and anyone else in need of a new flagship smartphone can have a smile on their face this week. Google’s Pixel 7 line-up has got a huge price drop over at Amazon UK as part of its Prime Day summer shopping shindig. Across the standard and Pro models, you can save up to 26% during the savings event – that’s almost £200 off the devices.

Currently, you can save £190 on an unlocked 128GB Pixel 7 Pro smartphone with the online retail giant. That’s a discount of 20% that brings the device’s price down to £759. You can score these savings across the full range of colours on the Pro smartphone, including Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.

We scored the Pixel 7 Pro a full five stars out of five in our review, praising it for impressive performance that improves in “all the right places”. The smartphone runs Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. Its 5000mAh battery cell will easily last you the day thanks to the chipset’s efficiency. You’ll find a 50MP main snapper on the rear, joined by 48MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide lenses for additional shots.

If you don’t need quite so much power in your pocket, the standard Pixel 7 is also on offer this Prime Day. You can save £154 on an unlocked Pixel 7 smartphone during Amazon’s savings event. That’s a discount of 26% that brings the device’s asking price down to £445, placing this in the same price bracket as plenty of mid-rangers.

Despite packing slightly less power, the smartphone is still powered by the Tensor G2 chipset. It drops a camera in favour of keeping just a 50MP main snapper and 12MP telephoto. The battery’s also slightly smaller at 4355mAh instead, but it should still easily see you throughout a full day. We actually scored the device a perfect five stars out of five for some premium upgrades, making this excellent bang for your buck.