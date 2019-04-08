Google Pixel 3a preview: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both top-tier flagships with top-tier price points to match. But if you want the Google experience without the cutting-edge tech or cost, you might be in luck.

Leaks point to the impending reveal of Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL handsets, both of which trim down the specs and material quality to deliver what should be more modestly-priced smartphones that still hit some of the biggest high points of the Pixel line.

When are these mid-rangers set to debut and what should we expect? Here's what the leaks and rumours are telling us so far.

(Render above via OnLeaks/91Mobiles; photos below via Rozetked)