Google has killed off the Chromecast and I’m not sure about its replacement

Google’s next big leap in the streaming world is less of a hop and more of a total jump in a new direction. Say goodbye to the stealthy HDMI dongle days of Chromecasts and say hello to the new era of the “Google TV Streamer.” In true Google fashion, the tech giant has killed off the Chromecast in favour of this replacement. But I’m not too sure about this streaming box we’re being left with instead.

Thanks to 9to5Google, we’ve got an early look at Google’s new streamer. Gone are the days of the discreet HDMI dongle. Instead, we’re looking at a set-top box that’s more in line with the Apple TV 4K. The new design features a slanted, pill-shaped surface. It’s wide – quite wide – and I’m left wondering if there’s some hidden functionality that justifies the bulk. Cables are back with a vengeance. Two of them stick out the back, presumably for power and HDMI.

The Chromecast’s remote is familiar, yet different – longer, with the volume rocker moved to the front. The Google Assistant button is gone, replaced by a generic microphone icon. It feels like a downgrade, but maybe that’s just me being nostalgic. There’s a “Magic”/star shortcut button now, which is rumoured to offer extra features. Or, it might be a way to cram in AI somehow.

Image Credit: 9to5Google

In a surprising twist, Google’s also dropped the “Chromecast” name. The “Google TV Streamer” keeps the Google TV branding alive but leaves behind the Chromecast legacy. In some ways it makes sense, things are easier. But what’s going to happen to the Chromecast with Google TV (HD)? It also cements the death of Chromecast’s charm – simplicity.

The Google TV Streamer is ready to claim its spot in your living room, but it’s hard to shake off the feeling that something special has been lost in the transition. We’ve got another generic streaming box, rather than something smaller than plugs into your TV. I’m not quite convinced yet. Pricing and availability are unannounced, but keep your eyes peeled.