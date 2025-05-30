Here’s why I’m more excited for Apple’s in-home tech than iPhone updates this summer

As Apple’s WWDC 2025 developer conference approaches, all eyes are on iOS, macOS, and Apple’s other software releases. While a redesign in the next major iPhone update is exciting, I’m more excited for Apple’s in-home tech. Namely, we’re expecting massive updates to the Apple TV and Apple’s first foray into smart home hubs to finally arrive.

The Apple TV is apparently in for its biggest glow-up in years. The rumour mill says that the latest version of tvOS 19 will come with a major redesign. This will bring it in line with the rest of Apple’s platforms, and will likely be inspired by visionOS. We’ve seen updates trickling in over the years, but this could be the first meaningful shift in years.

And while there’s no official whisper about new hardware just yet, it’s hardly out of the question. The existing Apple TV 4K still runs on the A15 Bionic, which is a few years old now. If the brand wants to push its Apple Intelligence ambitions in the living room, it’ll need more power under the hood. A new Apple TV box would likely also support Wi-Fi 6E or 7, potentially with better streaming stability and upgraded internals.

Apple’s long-awaited home hub is also due to finally arrive. While we’ve heard rumours about multiple different versions of this, it seems the firm has settled on one with a screen. Picture a HomePod and an iPad having a slightly awkward child – a HomePad, if you will. While the screen and Home control centre would be helpful additions, the software is set to be the main selling point.

This new device will apparently run on something called homeOS. Derived from tvOS and iPadOS, it’s rumoured to pull in Apple Intelligence and push Siri front and centre. Hopefully not the half-asleep Siri we know, but a more responsive, useful version. Also expect built-in video calling, app support, and features borrowed from the iPhone’s StandBy mode.

Since both of these new developments are software focused, I expect we’ll hear about them at WWDC 2025 if they are coming later this year. And given how often I use my TV and HomePod speakers every day, I’m more excited for this in-home tech than iOS 19.