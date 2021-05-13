Everything you need to know about Roku Originals

Earier this year, American tech company Roku acquired the catalogue of the lesser-known, and now defunct streaming service, Quibi, and from that comes Roku Originals – a free streaming service for all Roku users that's about to debut with 30 shows.

If you’re not familiar with the company Roku, here’s the lowdown:

Roku has numerous streaming devices, like the Roku Streaming Stick+ which plugs into your TV, but the Californian company also offers a dedicated soundbar with its own Roku OS built-in.

Not one for putting all its eggs in a single basket, the OS is now being included on many Hisense, TCL and Toshiba TVs, which make superb use of its intuative interface.

Roku devices come with a load of free channels which you can plunder at your leisure, plus premium apps like Netflix and Now, so you've got all your favourite services in one place.