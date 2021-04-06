So you’ve got the Hisense’s picture settings just how you like them - in all honesty, the biggest single influence you can have is on colour temperature. All you need to do is cue up some 4K HDR content and find out what the R50A7200GTUK is made of.

The Irregulars on Netflix is some 4K HDR content, and the Hisense makes the most of it. Black tones are deep but properly detailed, and white tones are clean and equally information-rich - the A7200GTUK is far from the brightest TV around, but it’s adept enough with both white and black tones that contrasts pop regardless. The overall colour palette is wide-ranging and lifelike, and the Hisense does notably good work where skin-tone variation is concerned.

It draws edges with a steady hand, keeps picture-noise suppressed well (even in almost entirely dark scenes there’s next-to-no crushing of black tones and very little associated noise) and even has a proper crack at keeping motion smooth and convincing. There are times when movement is described rather unnaturally, and they’re particularly jarring because they’re by no means the norm - unless the on-screen action is particularly testing, the A7200GTUK is stable and composed.

Even when upscaling less information-heavy content, the Hisense keeps the good news coming. Full HD stuff is a little softer and a little less positive than native 4K content, naturally, but as far as colours, textures and contrasts are concerned the A7200GTUK keeps up the good work. You have to really step down in quality to some 4:3 sub-1080p content to expose the Hisense’s limitations where upscaling is concerned.

A DVD (ask your parents) of The Wire manages to look soft and indistinct, yet edgy and restless at the same time. Motion-handling goes to pieces somewhat, and picture-noise sets up camp and refuses to shift. Don’t expect miracles from your £349 TV, in other words.

Next-gen gamers should certainly look elsewhere - the lack of any of the necessary HDMI 2.1 abilities means the experience will be inhibited somewhat. Owners of legacy consoles shouldn’t have any qualms, though - the Hisense keeps up all its good picture-quality work and throws in a response time of less than 40ms too.