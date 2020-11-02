Who can be bothered with gadgets?

Maybe you quite like the idea of smartening up your TV options with a streamer, and maybe you quite like the idea of beefing up your TV audio with a soundbar… but maybe they’re both just a little too far down your wishlist to ever actually happen. Well, the Roku Streambar might just change that – because it’s a streamer and a soundbar in one temptingly affordable box.

We’re fans of Roku’s little Streaming Stick+, a simple device for bringing quick access to all your on-demand TV services in one place – with 4K HDR support – for just £50. But as tellies’ user interfaces get ever slicker, the need for a separate dongle to do that job gets ever smaller. Roku’s answer is to bring the noise.

It makes sense, really. The one drawback of super-skinny televisions is super-skinny sound, which is why the market in booming soundbars is, er, booming. Clearly the £130 Streambar isn’t going to compete with the kind of high-priced options that look like someone’s parked their nuclear submarine in your living room, but do you really need that kind of audio heft for watching Stath Lets Flats?