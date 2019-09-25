Everything Amazon announced at its massive 2019 Echo event

Amazon is the store that has everything, of course – and with that same kind of mindset, Amazon seems intent on putting Alexa into everything as well.

What kinds of things? Well, at its absolutely stuffed 2019 device event today, the company announced glasses, a ring, and earbuds with Alexa support, not to mention a variety of new and upgraded smart speakers. Did we mention that there's a smart oven, too?

Here's a look at everything Amazon has flooding out in the coming months.