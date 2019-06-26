Amazon’s Echo family just keeps on growing. If you’ve got a gap somewhere in your house, there’s almost certainly an Alexa-infused gadget you can fill it with.
The latest arrival is the Echo Show 5 - a smaller version of its 10in namesake and a rival to Google’s Nest Hub, Lenovo’s Smart Clock and, whether it was meant to be or not, Amazon’s own Echo Spot.
We spent a morning with it to see if losing those inches would make it the essential screen-packing Echo.
Design: Shrunken treasure
Confusingly, the Echo Show 5 actually has a 5.5in screen, so in terms of size it’s a little like an iPhone 8 Plus being propped up on a portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s not until you put a Show 5 next to its big brother that you realise just how much smaller it is. The Show already felt a little unwieldy but in comparison it looks almost absurdly gimongous.
You still need to plug it into the wall for power, but its more diminutive dimensions make it feel far more versatile in terms of where it lives. Its wedge-shaped speakers are covered in fabric, so it would certainly fit in nicely on a bedside table, plus there’s a new Sunrise mode that gradually brightens the screen in the morning before your alarm goes off.
Of course, you’ll spend most of your time interacting with the Show 5 using your voice, and with only two microphones it did occasionally miss the odd command during our time with it, although that could’ve been the environment. We’ll need to test the Show 5 properly before passing judgement on its listening capabilities.
It also has a row of controls across the top, including volume, mute for the microphone, and one extra new one...
Features: Anything you can do...
Anything the big Echo Show can do the Show 5 can do too - but it has an extra trick up its sleeve that might appeal to the more paranoid tech fan out there: you can cover up the camera.
Of course, you could always do that with a spare bit of Blu Tack but the Show 5 has a special slider built into the top edge that physically obscures the lens while also cutting power to it. That leaves the microphone active for voice commands, although you can mute that as well if you want to go completely dark.
Presuming you’re happy to be both listened to and watched, the Show 5 does everything a screen-less Echo can: it answers questions, sets timers, plays music, controls compatible smart home kit and loads more.
What the screen does add is the ability to watch video, either from Amazon Prime, various news services, WikiHow tutorials or one of countless other video-equipped Skills that are available. It comes in particularly handy if you have smart home kit, as a swipe to the left shows all your connected devices and groups.
It also supports more ways to make calls now, particularly if you’re a Vodafone customer, but we didn’t get a chance to try that out in our hands-on time.
Sound and video quality: larger than life
With the screen being smaller, the Show 5 doesn’t feel as well suited to watching video as its larger iteration, but that always seemed like a slightly strange proposition anyway.
In use, we found the screen to be a little less responsive than you might like, and some of the third-party apps, such as the TV guide, seemed to squeeze in more information than was comfortable to read from anywhere but right up close.
If you’ve got a network of security cameras, one of those new-fashioned Ring video doorbells, or a compatible baby monitor it could prove invaluable, but on first impressions the screen still feels somewhat secondary, although that feels like less of an issue now that it’s not demanding quite so much attention.
Given the compact size of its chassis, the Echo Show 5’s speakers produce a surprisingly full sound, with a nice weight and decent clarity to the voices so you can make out what’s being said. Like a lot of Echo devices you probably wouldn’t want to sit down and listen to a whole album on it, but if you like to cook to music or you want something to listen to while you get ready in the morning it should do the job. Whether it has the same overly bassy sound as the larger Show we’ll have to wait and see, although that was eminently fixable through the built-in equaliser.
Amazon Echo Show 5 initial verdict
Having seen the Echo Show 5 in the flesh, shrinking the screen seems like such a no-brainer. It means it fits into your life more easily but still allows you to fall back on a visual interface when words just aren’t enough.
The question that remains is whether Amazon can make the screen feel essential rather than just like an added extra. You also have to wonder where it leaves the Echo Spot, which costs £40 more and pretty much does all the same stuff, just in a slightly different shape.
Keep your eyes peeled for a full review, when we’ll hopefully be able to answer both those questions.