Confusingly, the Echo Show 5 actually has a 5.5in screen, so in terms of size it’s a little like an iPhone 8 Plus being propped up on a portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s not until you put a Show 5 next to its big brother that you realise just how much smaller it is. The Show already felt a little unwieldy but in comparison it looks almost absurdly gimongous.

You still need to plug it into the wall for power, but its more diminutive dimensions make it feel far more versatile in terms of where it lives. Its wedge-shaped speakers are covered in fabric, so it would certainly fit in nicely on a bedside table, plus there’s a new Sunrise mode that gradually brightens the screen in the morning before your alarm goes off.

Of course, you’ll spend most of your time interacting with the Show 5 using your voice, and with only two microphones it did occasionally miss the odd command during our time with it, although that could’ve been the environment. We’ll need to test the Show 5 properly before passing judgement on its listening capabilities.

It also has a row of controls across the top, including volume, mute for the microphone, and one extra new one...