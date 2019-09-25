Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot now comes with a clock

Apparently, ‘what’s the time?’ is one of the questions Echo device owners ask most. It should come as no surprise, then, that the next generation of Amazon’s phenomenally popular puck-shaped Echo Dot speaker has a clock. Sometimes the simple ideas are the best ones. The new Dot’s bright LED display shows the time, outdoor temperatures, timers and alarms. And of course it’ll still control your smart home, give you the weather forecast and remind you what films Tom Hanks did in the early ‘90s. It’ll cost £60 and pre-orders go live today.