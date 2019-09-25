The Amazon Echo Buds offer hands-free Alexa and noise reduction courtesy of Bose

You know how it goes by now: a new pair of truly wireless in-ears gets announced and everyone says “oooh, watch out AirPods”. In reality, Apple’s little toothbrush head lookalikes continue to reign supreme in terms of popularity, but Amazon’s Echo Buds could genuinely pose a challenge. The £120 buds have four outer mics (two on each one) and one inner mic that work together to reduce ambient noise so Alexa can hear you clearly at all times. And she can be summoned hands-free. The drivers are inspired by in-ear monitors used by professional musicians, with Amazon promising crisp, clear vocals and dynamic bass. Plus, Bose are on board to deliver active noise reduction, activated with a double tap. That’s something the AirPods can’t offer, and it could make a big difference on the morning commute. They’re sweat-resistant and IPX4-rated, so they’ll survive a splash, and the included charging case can provide an additional 15 hours battery life over the five hour of music playback you’ll get on a full charge.