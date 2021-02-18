Euro Disney+: 10 new continental originals coming to Mickey's streaming service

Disney+ really wants your subscription money – and it isn’t just relying on its existing library of films and TV shows to convince you to part with it – it's emarking on a European tour.

The streaming platform has committed to sourcing, developing and producing 50 European series and movies by 2024, and has just announced the first batch of 10 that sound anything but Mickey Mouse. The projects from France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands will appear on either the main Disney+ hub or its forthcoming Star “general entertainment” channel, joining new US-produced Star Wars, Marvel and Disney series and movies as Disney+ seeks to build itself into a diverse streaming platform to rival Netflix.

So what can we expect from this European streaming invasion? Here are our top picks from each country.