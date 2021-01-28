The 15 best things to watch on Disney+

The House of Mouse has entered the streaming space, and it's not messing about. Disney+ is a major platform with plenty for subscribers to get their teeth into.
Despite being a TV-on-demand newbie compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ is already stuffed with entertainment, from animated classics to Pixar, Star Wars and the MCU. And with new adult-focussed (no, not THAT kind of adult, you filthy-minded dogs) hub Star arriving on 23 February, further reinforcements are on the way shortly. There’s enough to keep you going for months (good news, given the current state of the world), but here are some handpicked choices to start you off.
Additional words by Sam Kieldsen
Soul
The first Pixar feature film to debut on Disney+, Soul is a charming story about finding your place in the world. Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a New York band teacher who dreams of performing on stage as a jazz pianist. But instead he finds himself abruptly sucked into The Great Before – a place where new souls are given their personalities and passions before being sent to Earth. Sensing an opportunity for a second chance, Joe is tasked with convincing a wilful, wayward soul called 22 (Tiny Fey) that life is worth living – but little does he realise that he has plenty to learn about the subject, too. It’s beautifully animated, of course, but Soul is also funny and moving, and far more philosophical than your average animated movie.
WandaVision (S1)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t really do “weird and interesting” but this series – seemingly taking place in the subconsciousnesses of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision (or is it?) – feels more inventive, offbeat and experiment than anything we’ve seen from the series yet. At the very least, this spin on the traditional suburban American sitcom is a welcome break from yet another raucous blockbuster full of spandex-clad superheroes clouting each other in the face.
The Right Stuff (S1)
An all-new dramatic adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s definitive tome about the US space programme’s early years, The Right Stuff was created by Disney in partnership with National Geographic – a recipe for making it informative and involving in equal parts. Telling the story of how NASA recruited the USA’s finest military test pilots and turned them into the first batch of astronauts, this series is an inspirational tribute to human endeavour, bravery and invention. And it has cool rockets too!
Star Wars: A New Hope
The original (and probably second-best) Star Wars movie, A New Hope is now well over 40 years old. There are few signs of a mid-life crisis here: it still looks and sounds fantastic (partly due to director George Lucas’s inability to stop tinkering with it years after its release), but this trailblazing space opera adventure is beloved for more than just the spectacle of zero-g dog fights and light saber duels. Star Wars’ enduring characters and mythology are introduced and established in this movie, but it also serves as a fantastic self-contained adventure story about a simple farm boy who becomes the heroic figurehead of a revolution. It’s simple stuff at its core, but done so brilliantly that you can’t help but be sold.
Iron Man
At the time of writing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe contains no fewer than 23 movies. If you’re wondering where to start, why not watch from the beginning? Iron Man is the film that kicked off the MCU era, and it’s also one of the best films in the entire run. Yes, it has fantastic effects and action sequences, but its success is mostly due to star Robert Downey Jr, an actor whose on-screen personality seems to be tailor-made for playing billionaire inventor Tony Stark. Stark’s wayward playboy lifestyle finally finds direction when he creates an armoured combat suit, transforming himself into a superhero – and a future founding member of the Avengers.
Inside Pixar (S1)
With episodes clocking in at around 15 minutes apiece, Inside Pixar is a lovely little bit of bite-sized entertainment to snack on when you have some time to kill. As the name suggests, it’s a documentary series looking at the inner workings of Disney’s computer animation studio Pixar, and it takes the form of employee profiles: writers, artists and more sit down and talk about their experiences making movies at the company.
The Mandalorian (S1-2)
The obvious one. The Mandalorian was Disney+’s flagship launch show, and if you’ve somehow managed to stay away from spoilers since our friends across the pond got hold of it, you’re in for a treat. Pitched as a space Western, the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise is set five years after Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the first film in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens.
It follows the adventures of a bounty hunter known as Mando (Pedro Pascal), who suddenly finds himself the guardian of a very important youngling. Two full seasons are currently available to stream, with a third on its way.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S1)
Do you really need anything more to go on than the title? The impeccably dressed actor and jazzman Jeff Goldblum is the inquisitive type, making him the perfect host for this show. Each of the 12 episodes focuses on a popular topic - think trainers, ice cream and video games - as Goldblum goes deep on their origins, associated science and ideas. Think of it as Disney’s answer to Netflix’s Explained, plus Jeff Goldblum, and you’re on the right tracks.
Thor: Ragnarok
If you like the MCU, it’s a case of take your pick with Disney+. Save the Spider-Man films, 2008’s very forgettable Hulk movie and a few others, you can watch the whole lot from day one. We keep going back to Thor: Ragnarok because not only is it a great superhero film, breathing some much-needed new life into the otherwise pretty missable Thor franchise, but it’s genuinely one of the best comedies of the last five years. Pairing a world-dominating media universe with the strange mind of Taika Waititi was a masterstroke from Marvel Studios, and with the follow-up due to land next year, now is the perfect time to remember why.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (S1-7)
The best thing about the Star Wars prequels? The cartoon series that they spawned. The first five seasons of The Clone Wars ran on Cartoon Network, becoming one of the channel’s highest rated series ever. A sixth was aired on Netflix, and now Disney+ has them all, plus a brand new seventh and final season. Up until now, The Clone Wars has taken place between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, but the latter part of the seventh season runs concurrently with the final prequel, leading us to the infamous Siege of Mandalore. If you've already binged your way through The Mandalorian, get stuck into this lot next.
The Imagineering Story (S1)
Originally intended as a feature documentary before then Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the film was being reworked into a series for Disney+, The Imagineering Story focuses on Walt Disney Imagineering, the company responsible for the creation, design and construction of Disney’s 12 theme parks. The doc is as excited about its subject matter as you’d expect, but it’s not all candy floss and carousels, and you might be surprised by the honesty in this riveting story of how an international leisure phenomenon came to be.
Toy Story 4
How do you follow one of the best movie trilogies in history? It was a question that understandably worried an entire generation of Toy Story die-hards. As it turned out, the fourth film was an inessential, but thoroughly likeable epilogue that (hopefully) wraps things up once and for all. And while the goofy new character, Forky, was front and center of the promotional campaign, Toy Story 4 is more memorable for being easily the most thematically heavy film in the series. Kids will come for the talking cutlery and typically imaginative animated set pieces, but for us adults the film is about a once beloved cowboy battling with philosophical ideas of duty and obsolescence, and by the time the credits roll, you’ll have been on one hell of an emotional roller-coaster.
The Simpsons (S1-31)
Heard of this one? Seeing The Simpsons next to the Disney logo remains a bit jarring, but once you’ve got over that, you can sit back and enjoy the first 31 (yes, 31) seasons of the most famous cartoon of all time. There are too many highlights to start listing them here, but any Simpsons fan worth their salt knows that the early stuff is the best stuff. From Homer’s legendary failed ravine leap to Maggie’s darkest secret, it’s all here, and there’s enough of it to keep you going until this self-isolation business is (hopefully) but a distant memory.
SparkShorts (S1)
Shorts are arguably as important to Pixar’s legacy as its feature films, and what better way to honour this tradition than with SparkShorts, a six-part Disney+ program designed to showcase the work of new storytellers, and very likely the household animation names of the future. Each of these deliberately small-scale stories has its own visual style, and all of them are hugely inventive. Perfect viewing if you’ve got a spare 20 minutes.
Free Solo
Captivating and terrifying in equal measure, this remarkable film documents the ever-so-slightly bonkers free solo climber Alex Honnold, whose lifelong dream is to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any ropes or equipment. Those who aren’t keen on heights are advised to watch from behind the sofa, but for everyone else, the Oscar-winning Free Solo is a thrill ride that not even Star Wars and the MCU can compete with. But thanks to Disney’s ownership of National Geographic, Disney+ subscribers can have all three.