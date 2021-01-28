WTF is Star on Disney+?

Sick of Disney+’s wholesome line-up? Want to watch films and TV shows with more bad language, violence, scary stuff and sex than you can shake a stick at?

Previously we’d have replied with (a) “Why are you subscribing to a family-friendly streaming service in the first place?” and (b) “Look, swearing doesn’t make you big or clever”, but Disney+ clearly has designs on your adult-sized brain and demand for cusswords. It’s about to launch Star, a new hub packed with content for grown-ups.