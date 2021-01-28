WTF is Star on Disney+?

Sick of Disney+’s wholesome line-up? Want to watch films and TV shows with more bad language, violence, scary stuff and sex than you can shake a stick at?
Previously we’d have replied with (a) “Why are you subscribing to a family-friendly streaming service in the first place?” and (b) “Look, swearing doesn’t make you big or clever”, but Disney+ clearly has designs on your adult-sized brain and demand for cusswords. It’s about to launch Star, a new hub packed with content for grown-ups.
Star, you say? Doesn’t sound particularly grim and gritty
It’s not supposed to. Star is, in Disney’s own words, a “general entertainment brand” that sits within the main Disney+ app. And while it will include some extremely non-Disney material (launch movies will include Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Favourite and, er, Die Hard 2), it’s really a way to significantly increase Disney+’s library of content from outside the Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic stables.
If you’re worried about your little ones accidently watching Bruce Willis stab a guy in the eye socket with an icicle, don’t fret: alongside Star will come a bevy of new parental controls to hide mature content behind a PIN lock.
So what else is coming at launch?
Star will arrive on 23 February, and series available right away in the UK will include Atlanta, The X-Files, 24, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, black-ish, Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, Lost and Family Guy. Movies available at launch include Borat, Deadpool 2, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Pretty Woman, Moulin Rouge and The Devil Wears Prada.
If all that sounds like stuff you’ve already seen on other streaming services, it is – but Star will also house some original content like David E Kelly’s crime drama Big Sky and animated adult sitcom Solar Opposites (created by Rick & Morty’s Justin Roiland).
All in all, there’ll be over 75 new TV series and over 270 new movies added to Disney+ on 23 February.
And this is all included in my £5.99 monthly subscription?
Ah, there’s the rub for your sub. From 23 February, the Disney+ subcription fee will increase from £5.99 a month to £7.99 a month or £59.99 a year to £79.90 a year. So yes, there is an added cost to obtaining all this fresh eyeball fodder – although Disney would doubtless point out that £7.99 is significantly cheaper than the new £13.99 monthly fee demanded by Netflix for its own top tier offering.
While you wait for Star to arrive, do check out our picks for the 15 best things to watch on Disney+.