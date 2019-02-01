Drop everything and download: Moodistory

Moodistory is digital diary with a twist. Not only does it let you create journal entries in seconds, but it'll also keep tabs on your mood, helping you understand what sparks joy in your life, and what makes you more frustrated than a Brexiteer in Brussels.

Each time you create a new entry, Moodistory will ask you to describe your day by choosing from a variety of events (have you been you slurping coffee, arguing with a friend, or chugging ale with pals) and rate your mood on a colour-coded scale. You can go into more detail by adding your location, notes, and thoughts, to create a comprehensive mood-map that charts your various highs and lows.

The more you use the app, the more it'll begin to understand what makes you tick, and after a couple of weeks it'll reveal how you feel on average, how your mood is distributed, and what your average week looks like. Fascinatingly, it'll also reveal your top positive and negative events. In my case, breakfast, coffee, and alcohol were the light in my life, while arguing, pain, and procrastination made me positively miserable. Go figure.

Long-time users will eventually be able to use the calendar view to analyse months and even years to learn how their mood has changed over huge swathes of time. While some might balk at the notion of quantifying their feelings, its a process designed to cultivate good habits and eliminate negative ones, and while I was skeptical initially, it's surprisingly effective.