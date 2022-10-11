Bag savings on the Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 in the US Prime Early Access Sale

Apple’s most recent event with all the latest goodies was barely a month ago. The launch saw new Apple Watch models, an all-new Apple Watch Ultra, a much-anticipated second-generation AirPods Pro, and, of course, the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro line-up. And in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can score some of the latest and greatest with solid savings.

Amazon US has discounted both sizes of the new Apple Watch Series 8 by $50, and the AirPods Pro second-gen by $14. While these may not sound like the biggest discounts, the products are less than a month old! It’s super rare to see the latest Apple gear reduced so soon, so these deals are definitely worth a nosey.

Running on 11 and 12 October 2022, the Prime Early Access event is a warm-up for Amazon’s annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The offers are only available to Prime members, so you’ll need a subscription to claim the savings. Not signed up? If you haven’t had a Prime trial in the last 12 months, you can take advantage of a 30-day free introduction here, with all the benefits.

Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off

In the US (sorry British pals), Amazon is offering both sizes of the new Apple Watch Series 8 with a discount of $50. These deals run across all available colours (Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red) with the rubber Sport band. However, the savings only apply to the GPS models, not the ones with Cellular support.

The savings mean you can grab the latest 41mm Apple Watch from just $350, at the $50/13% discount from the RRP of $400. And going bigger gets you the same discount. The 45mm Series 8 is down $50/12% to $380 from the usual $430.

Apple’s new Apple Watch Series 8 is a refinement to last year’s Series 7, with a very similar design. You’ll find a new all-day 18-hour battery, crash detection, and a temperature sensor on top of all the features you know and love. What’s more, is a new low-power mode you can use if you forget your charger. There are also some new stainless steel versions, and brand-new straps.

AirPods Pro 2 down to $235 ($14 off)

Also in the US, Amazon has the AirPods Pro 2 up for grabs at a discounted price. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can nab the latest Apple buds for just $235, a $14 saving from the regular price. While the dollar savings amount isn’t anything to write home about, the saving is worth your attention if you’ve been mulling an upgrade. The AirPods Pro 2 are less than three weeks old, and a $15 saving might make the price a little more justified to existing users.

The AirPods Pro second-gen boast twice-as-good ANC as the original model. Using the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro 2 now feature Adaptive Transparency to instantly switch on for high decibel noises. There’s longer battery life, too – six hours in the buds and a total of 30 with the case. And with iOS 16, you can take advantage of Personalised Spatial Audio for a custom 3D soundscape. Oh, and the case can now handily charge with your Apple Watch puck (so you’ll have to get both now…) in addition to MagSafe and Lightning.