Apple iPhone SE 2 preview: Everything we know so far

If rumours prove true, Apple's next big iPhones will be larger than ever – with a Plus-sized iPhone X successor tipped to feature a 6.5in display. That's huge!

Remember when iPhones were compact, fit in a single hand, and could be easily used with one thumb? Apple's iPhone SE is the only model that still fits those criteria, but after two years on the market it's starting to feel a bit dated.

Luckily, the rumour mill is ramping up, and we could be seeing a second-generation model in the near future – complete with some notable improvements. Here's everything we've heard about the so-called iPhone SE 2.