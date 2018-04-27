Apple iPhone SE 2 preview: Everything we know so far

If rumours prove true, Apple's next big iPhones will be larger than ever – with a Plus-sized iPhone X successor tipped to feature a 6.5in display. That's huge!
Remember when iPhones were compact, fit in a single hand, and could be easily used with one thumb? Apple's iPhone SE is the only model that still fits those criteria, but after two years on the market it's starting to feel a bit dated.
Luckily, the rumour mill is ramping up, and we could be seeing a second-generation model in the near future – complete with some notable improvements. Here's everything we've heard about the so-called iPhone SE 2.
When will the Apple iPhone SE 2 be out?
The original iPhone SE (shown) launched in March 2016, offering a nice respite from the ever-larger flagship iPhones on the market, and the sequel is likely to break cover pretty soon.
Apple's next flagship models are expected to all take the form of the screen-focused, Face ID-centric iPhone X, but not the iPhone SE 2 (more on that below). Launching a cheaper, simpler, lower-powered iPhone SE 2 at the same time wouldn't make much sense.
Analyst Karl Ackerman of Cowen and Company wrote in March that he expected an iPhone SE 2 to launch sometime in May or June. Apple's WWDC keynote happens on 4 June, so perhaps we'll see it then.
If Apple plans to update the iPhone SE in 2018, we fully expect that it'll be sooner than later – and happen separately from the iPhone XI and other larger, pricier models.
How much will the Apple iPhone SE 2 cost?
The iPhone X is Apple's most expensive phone to date, starting at £999/US$999 – but we don't expect the same from the cheaper, more familiar iPhone SE 2.
The original iPhone SE launched at £379/US$399 back in 2016, and while we anticipate some upward movement on the price scale, it shouldn't be dramatic. Something in the ballpark of £449/US$449 might make sense, given the rumoured enhancements.
We're just guessing at this point, but a price point that's a smidge higher than the original iPhone SE launch price sounds about right to us.
What will the Apple iPhone SE 2 look like?
The original iPhone SE looked like a slightly refactored iPhone 5S, and Apple has shown a tendency in recent years to stick with designs for years and years. Just look at the iPhone 6/6s/7/8.
Given that, we fully expect the iPhone SE 2 to look near-identical to the iPhone SE in size, shape, and design, aside from one big tweak: rumours and purported leaked images suggest a glass backing for wireless charging.
Granted, glass backing seems like a premium feature, especially since Apple just implemented it with last year's pricier, top-end iPhones. But it would help set these models apart, allow Apple to bump up the price tag a bit further, and lightly refresh a years-old design… just like the iPhone 8 did.
These photos purportedly show a leaked iPhone SE 2 unit, although they come from Chinese social media (via 9to5Google) and should be taken with a grain of salt for now.
This all sounds reasonable to us. Glass backing is just enough of an upgrade to spice up the old design without needing to start from scratch.
There have been supposed leaked images and video that point to a phone that finds the middle ground between the iPhone SE and the iPhone X, with a full-face screen, notch, and no Touch ID sensor, but that doesn't seem credible at all for a phone that's supposed to be less than half the price of the iPhone X. We're not buying that.
What about the Apple iPhone SE 2's screen?
It's hard to believe that we'll see any significant improvements on the screen front. Just look at the iPhone 8: Apple hasn't bumped the resolution in years, despite being behind the curve in the flagship space.
The iPhone SE's screen was a 4in LCD panel at 1136x640, or 326 pixels per inch (ppi). That's the same ppi count as the iPhone 8 today, so we'll probably see the exact same kind of setup. It'll probably be brighter than the last model, though.
Apple left 3D Touch out of the iPhone SE, making it the only recent phone of theirs to do that, and rumours haven't suggested anything new on that front. The iPhone SE is a cost-cutting model, and leaving out pressure sensitivity is one way to tackle that. Also, it's currently unknown whether the SE 2 will have a True Tone display like the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X.
Seems like a safe bet to expect a slightly-improved version of the same 4in LCD screen here. We surely won't see the OLED stunner from the iPhone X!
How much power will the Apple iPhone SE 2 pack?
With the original iPhone SE, Apple made a surprising move: despite the dated design and some other older specs, the SE featured the latest and greatest iPhone processor at the time.
Rumours suggest the iPhone SE 2 won't stick to the bleeding-edge approach, but rather step back a generation – to the still-powerful A10 Fusion processor seen in the iPhone 7. A Japanese blog reported that recently, which lines up with a report from Tekz24 last August.
Even the year-and-a-half-old A10 Fusion chip matches up well against top Android flagships today, so it ought to be a plenty capable processor to power games, apps, media, and more. We're expecting 2GB RAM here, as you'll find in the iPhone SE (and current iPhone 8) as well.
While we'd love to see Apple stick with the incredibly powerful A11 Bionic chip from the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, using the A10 seems plenty reasonable.
What kind of camera will the Apple iPhone SE 2 have?
Don't expect a dual-camera setup like the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Like the iPhone 8 and original iPhone SE, we're anticipating a single shooter on the back of the iPhone SE 2.
What kind of quality should we expect? Well, the iPhone SE packed in the same camera setup as the then-current iPhone 6s, so it's entirely possible that we'll see the iPhone 8's great 12-megapixel shooter on the back of the iPhone SE 2 this time around.
On the other hand, if Apple is thinking about going with last-gen specs this time around, maybe we'll see the 12MP camera from the iPhone 7… which isn't significantly weaker. Hopefully we see a bump up from the iPhone SE's 5MP front camera, as well.
The image above, which looks like a mock-up based on leaked and rumoured specs, comes from leaker Ben Geskin.
We definitely expect a 12-megapixel camera of some sort on the iPhone SE 2, whether it's carried over from the iPhone 7 or 8.
Is there anything else I should know about the Apple iPhone SE 2?
Yeah! You know how the last couple iPhones have ditched the headphone port? Well, given the older design, the iPhone SE 2 is rumoured to keep its 3.5mm entry.
Granted, that might be disappointing for some folks to have the only headphone port-equipped iPhone be the lowest-end model, but at least it's something. Fans of smaller phones certainly won't complain about that.
On the other hand, this Macotakara report suggests the headphone port is gone. If the general design isn't changing, then we'd be surprised to see it removed. But then again, Apple did the very same thing with the iPhone 7, so it's certainly possible.
Elsewhere, reports suggest 32GB and 128GB storage options for the iPhone SE 2. The first one launched with a piddly 16GB on the low end, but that was later bumped to 32GB. We won't see another 16GB phone from Apple.
All of this should add up to a well-equipped, compact phone with flagship power at a lower cost. We're looking forward to seeing the iPhone SE 2 break cover very soon – we hope.