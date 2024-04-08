Here are all the new features iOS 17.5 brings to your iPhone

Got one of the latest Apple smartphones? A new free software update has just landed – iOS 17.5. The first version of iOS 17 packed in plenty of new features for your iPhone, including Standby, more customisation options, new messaging features, and more. But not everything made it into the first update. So, Apple is rolling out iOS 17.5 with some minor tweaks to your iPhone experience, and app distribution from the web in the EU.

Here’s the lowdown on all the new features you can expect on your Apple smartphone when you update.

What’s new in iOS 17.5?

iOS 17.5 is an iterative update of the new iOS 17. Rather than packing any groundbreaking new features, it rolls out some of the extra goodies and features that give your iPhone some extra functionality. You’ll also find bug fixes, refinements to features, and further tweaks. To download the update, head to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions. If you’re not a beta user, you can expect this version of iOS to release around the end of April or start of May.

By far the biggest announcement in this update is the ability to download apps from websites, if you’re in the EU. iOS 17.4 rolled out the ability to use third-party app stores in the EU, and this latest change adds another option for users in the EU. Eligible developers will be able to offer their app for download straight from their website. You won’t have to go through any app stores on your device first. Your iPhone will then help you through the process of downloading it as a real app, rather than simply saving it as a web app. To qualify, developers must be an Apple Developer Program member for 2+ years with an app exceeding 1 million annual iOS installs in the EU last year.

iOS 17.5 Beta 1 podcast widget now color matches the currently playing podcast again like in earlier iOS 17.4 betas. pic.twitter.com/TWd2wSVaJF — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 2, 2024

There are only a few other changes across the board in iOS 17.5. You’ll see that the stock widget for Apple’s Podcasts app now changes colour. The background colour will match the podcast artwork that’s currently playing for a more visual experience. If you manage iPhones for work, you can now enrol them in beta programs. And there are also some code hints for future features. The Battery Health menu notes the new iPads we’re expecting and a future Apple Pencil, while Find My code references alerts for third-party trackers found moving with you.

iPadOS 17.5 doesn’t include anything new, nor does watchOS 10.5. But at the same time, Apple released an update for the Vision Pro headset that makes a major change to Personas, for more immersive viewing.

