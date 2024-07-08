Amazon brings the Echo Spot back from the dead

Amazon has dropped a revamped Echo smart speaker into our laps – or, more accurately, onto our bedside tables.

The Echo Spot is pitched fully as an Alexa-capable alarm clock that’ll cost $80/£80 as standard, but a limited deal will see it offered at $45/£50 and it will stick at that price for Amazon Prime Day next week.

The original Echo Spot debuted back in 2017, but got discontinued in 2019, replaced by the Echo Dot with Clock and latterly the cheap Echo Pop.

The Spot was one of many Echo devices that Amazon seemed to chuck out there during the late 2010s with varying degrees of success and leading to an eventual simplification of a bewildering range.

The new Echo Spot will be available in three appealing colours – Black, Glacier White, or Ocean Blue and features different clock faces and colour themes. Different animations appear on the display for things like the weather and song titles or calendar events. It’s like a simplified Echo Show, but with all of the same capability.

The sound quality should match that of the Echo Dot – it has exactly the same size 1.73in front-firing speaker inside. Naturally it can do everything that Alexa is normally capable of – so playing podcasts, audiobooks and music from various providers as well as smart home control – and timers or setting an alarm of course!

You can also tap the display to skip songs or snooze an alarm while the device has physical volume controls as well as a mic mute button.

Play