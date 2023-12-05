Withings Scanwatch Nova is a suave, subtle smartwatch

If the current crop of WearOS smartwatches or the latest Apple Watch models just aren’t cutting it for you in the style stakes, Withings has a new hybrid hero that might fit the bill. The Withings Scanwatch Nova takes inspiration from traditional analogue diving watches, with a mix of stainless steel and ceramic construction – then subtly squeezes in some clever fitness tracking and smartwatch tech for good measure.

Laser-engraved minute markings, a sunray dial, mirror-polished case and sapphire glass mark the Scanwatch Nova out as a luxury timepiece, while the 10ATM water resistance makes it a capable swimmer. There’s a choice of blue, green and black watch faces, and an oyster bracelet strap that tapers from 20mm to 18mm.

The tech highlight is the high-res greyscale OLED screen, which replaces a traditional watch complication. It puts key metrics on display when you need them, and vanishes from sight when you don’t, with more detailed data available through Withings’ smartphone companion app.

Otherwise the Scanwatch Nova has all the sensors and health tracking found in the Withings ScanWatch 2 we went hands-on with at this year’s IFA trade show. That means you’re getting a medical-grade electrocardiogram, 24/7 body temperature monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and detailed sleep recording. Naturally it’ll do step count, work out calories burned, and track your workouts using built-in GPS.

Even better, the energy efficient Scanwatch Nova can last an impressive 30 days on a single charge. The bundled USB-C cable can get it from empty to full in under two hours, meaning month-long tracking without needing to take it off your wrist.

The Withings Scanwatch Nova is available to order online directly from Withings, with prices starting from £549.95. It’ll then be found at retail partner stores from January 2024.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming