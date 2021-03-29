Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 has a bigger screen and tracks SpO2

With the OnePlus Watch and Amazfit’s GTR 2e and GTS Mini making smartwatches that much more affordable, it can be hard to justify opting for an old-fashioned fitness tracker instead – but Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 (£TBA) wants to make that decision even harder. Its larger 1.56in 326ppi AMOLED touch display means there’s 50% more screen than its predecessor, with a choice of 60 themes to make it your own, plus it can now measure SpO2 to go with the standard heart rate tracking. When it comes to getting the blood pumping you now get a choice of 30 different activities, six of which it’ll detect automatically, while its slumber monitoring can log sleep cycles and the quality of your nocturnal breathing. Throw in an impressive 14-day battery life, waterproofing down to 5 metres, and a choice of six different colours to match your running shoes, and it might be worth looking like you’re wearing My First GPS Tag after all.