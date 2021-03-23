OnePlus’ first smartwatch goes big on battery life and dodges Wear OS

To precisely nobody’s surprise, OnePlus has finally officially unveiled its long-rumoured smartwatch, with which it looks to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung’s now well established talented tickers. The company’s first wearable features a rounded stainless steel 46mm case, with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. Naturally, you can view and respond to notifications and take calls on the watch, while 4GB of onboard storage can hold over 500 songs. You’ve got 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as more than 110 supported workout types, including automatic activity detection for jogging and running. GPS is built in, and as you’d expect in the age of health guardian smartwatches, the £149 OnePlus Watch also offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training and heart rate tracking, all of which can be managed in the OnePlus Health app. OnePlus says the 402mAh battery can last up to two weeks with limited use, or a week for power users. Somewhat staggeringly, you can get a week's worth of juice from just a 20-minute charge. We know that the watch won’t run on Wear OS, but OnePlus is keeping tight-lipped about software at this stage. We're still waiting for a release date, too. Watch this space.