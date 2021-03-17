The GTR 2e uses Amazfit’s own operating system, which means it works the same way whether you pair it with an iPhone or an Android-powered one. Doing so is just a case of scanning the QR code that appears on the face when you first turn it on, although make sure you keep the watch on charge when updating the software or it’ll keep failing.

You’ll need Amazfit’s Zepp app to set things up and customise how the 2e works. It’s worth changing how long the display stays illuminated for and the order of the screens that you swipe left or right to access, otherwise notifications disappear a bit too quickly and the music controls are too many swipes away to be useful. The latter can only be done on the watch itself.

The GTR 2e gives you a fair amount of control over which apps you want to receive alerts from, although you can only read them – if you want to respond in any way you’ll need to fish out your phone, but nobody wants to write texts on a tiny watch screen anyway. Formatting on messages can be a bit wonky, although not to the point that the words are unintelligible, but it can’t display emojis, pictures or gifs, which might render some of your WhatsApp groups redundant.

While the Zepp app can be a bit slow to sync each time you open it, the language is sometimes slightly odd (it offers “warm tips”) and it’s not always immediately obvious where to find stuff, it’s a good way of digging through all your vital stats and making any changes that would be more fiddly on the watch’s smaller screen. There is a store within the Zepp app as well but you can’t install third-party apps to the watch itself, it’s just to download new watch faces. There are plenty to choose from, although it’s got to be said they lack the polish of Apple’s.

The fact that it doesn’t fully integrate with your phone’s OS means that the two devices aren’t always on exactly the same wavelength. For example, you’ll have to set a separate Do Not Disturb schedule on the watch, otherwise you’ll continue to get wrist-based notifications from your muted phone – not ideal if you’re trying to have a lie-in.