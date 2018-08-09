Samsung’s Galaxy Watch will tick away for days before needing a recharge

Fancy a smartwatch that doesn’t really look like one? You could be looking at it in the shape of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch, announced alongside the Galaxy Note 9 today. With its circular face and rotating design, there isn’t much giving away this ticker’s tricks, but don’t be be fooled. It’s 4G-ready, and sports a host of health and fitness features, including a tracker that monitors and helps you manage stress levels. It features an AMOLED touch display, tough-as-nails Gorilla DX+ glass, and water resistance. Best of all, Samsung is promising a battery that will last a presumably Apple Watch-beating “several days” before you run it down. Available in 42 and 46mm variants, and three colours - Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black - the Samsung Galaxy Watch will launch later this year, with pricing still under wraps.