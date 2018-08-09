The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a Bluetooth stylus and massive battery for serious Fortnite sessions

As expected, Samsung today announced the Galaxy Note 9, the latest in its stylus-wielding phablet line. What can giant-handed fans expect? Well, on the surface, it doesn’t look all that different from last year’s Note 8. At 6.4in, the Super AMOLED screen is a teeny bit bigger than 2017’s offering, and this time the fingerprint sensor is below the dual cameras. But it’s the internals that really separate Samsung’s new pocket slab from its predecessor. It’s got an all-day 4,000mAh battery, making it perfect for mobile gaming. It was the perfect opportunity, then, for Epic to announce that Fornite is finally on its way to Android, with Galaxy users getting it first. The phone has an advanced cooling system to stop overheating, while AKG-tuned speakers should mean you can play without headphones. Other notable additions include a 512GB storage option, AI camera smarts and a new Bluetooth S Pen, which lets you use the stylus as a remote. Bixby’s on board too, ready to be bossed around. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be available from August 24, with prices starting at £899.