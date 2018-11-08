The Fossil Sport is a colourful smartwatch that uses the Snapdragon Wear 3100 to last longer

When there are more Wear OS smartwatches on the market than Fast & The Furious films, knowing which one to go for is tricky. What then, is the Fossil Sport (£249) bringing to the table? Most notably Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, which is supposed to give you better battery life. A larger 350mAh cell and battery-saving mode should also help keep the wearable charged for longer. Heart rate tracking, NFC and GPS are all on board, and the watch sports Google’s recently refreshed OS. Launching with 41 and 43mm variants in six different colours (and with 28 silicone straps), you can buy one right now.