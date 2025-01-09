The XGIMI Ascend is a seriously stealthy home cinema screen

There’s no sense spending big bucks on a 4K projector if you’re only going to point it at a white wall; even with the curtains drawn the picture just won’t pop like it will on an ambient light rejection (ALR) screen. Not everyone wants one on permanent display, though – which is where Xgimi’s clever CES concept comes in.

The 2-in-1 Ascend looks like a low-slung sideboard, but it actually hides a huge 100in ALR screen and two Harman Kardon-tuned soundbars inside. A motor raises the screen for movie night, then retracts it again once you’ve run out of popcorn. It can be set up as freestanding using the optional metal feet, or placed on an existing plinth or piece of furniture – if you’ve got one big enough, that is.

Xgimi isn’t talking specifics just yet, but the Ascend will most likely use an angular reflective screen. This has a bunch of layered optical filters that direct light in the direction you want – ie from the screen to your eyes – and deflects the light you don’t want, like the sort coming from any uncovered windows or lamps.

The firm understands this is still an imposing bit of kit, even when the screen is stowed, so has come up with a clever way to make it the centre point of your home theatre setup: by only raising the screen up by a third and projecting ambience-enhancing clips, the Ascend can double as a virtual fireplace or fish tank.

Xgimi says it’ll pair perfectly with the new Aura 2 ultra-short throw projector, which also goes incognito with motorised doors that protect the lens and hide the techy bits when not in use. It’s wrapped in fabric, so looks more like a foot stool than a projector when powered down.

The 4K projector, which as been doing the rounds for a few months now, promises a 2,300 lumen output, which is enough to earn Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced approval. Colour coverage is pegged at 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut, and it has 60W of Harman/Kardon speakers on board.

Unfortunately for film fans, the Ascend is just a concept for now. There’s no word on whether Xgimi will put it into production – or how much it’ll cost if it does. The Aura 2 UST projector can be snapped up now, though; prices start from $2,699.99 / £2459 on the Xgimi website.