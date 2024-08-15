This special-edition Gozney Arc XL is perfect for fans of The Bear

Hedley & Bennett might sound like a brand new geriatric detective duo coming soon to a daytime slot on ITV2, but there’s a very different show that has a connection to the Gozney x Hedley & Bennett Arc XL.

If you’ve watched The Bear on Disney+ (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?) you’ll have seen Jeremy Allen White’s character wearing one of the American brand’s aprons, but if just wearing the same clobber as Carmy doesn’t make you feel like enough of a culinary superstar, owning one of these compact pizza ovens should.

Available in three new colours (Sunrise, Sunset, and a limited-edition mash-up of the two) the Arc XL is – yep, you guessed it – the larger version of the Arc, so there’s space inside for you to cook 16in pizzas.

They won’t take long either, with a lateral gas burner that can reach temperatures of up to 500ºC by replicating the rolling flame of a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, so you’ll be churning out restaurant-worthy capricciosas in no time.

There’s also no guesswork involved, with a temperature dial, digital thermometer and display making it easy to reach your desired heat level. The Arc XL also has two layers of insulation and a removable 20mm stone floor, so despite having no door it can retain warmth like an old car steering wheel on a summer’s day.

It’s not just Carmy in The Bear who wears H&B aprons; the company supplies them to some of the best chefs in the world, and thanks to this tie-up you can now buy them in the UK for the first time. In fact, Gozney and Hedley & Bennett have a whole range of matching accessories to go with the Arc XL, including the Essential apron (£115), a pizza cutter (£50), an aluminium peel (£110) for manoeuvring your pizzas in and out of the oven, and a heavy duty cover (£70) for when it’s not in use.

The mash-up version of the Gozney x Hedley & Bennett Arc XL has already sold out on Gozney’s website, but the other two colours are still available for £750 each. Add an apron, start calling everybody ‘Chef’ and your Carmy cosplay is complete.

