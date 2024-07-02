This Smeg mini oven reckons it can replace all your kitchen gadgets

The top air fryers might be all the rage right now, but this other kitchen gadget has caught my eye. Smeg just released a new mini oven, which the brand reckons can replace all your other kitchen gadgets. I know, bold claim. But this appliance might actually manage it. It offers 10 different functions in 1. And while I love an appliance, my countertop is getting rather full; so this space-saver seems particularly attractive.

Smeg’s latest mini oven performs ten impressive functions, from steaming to grilling, ensuring you have more room for your culinary masterpieces and less for unwieldy appliances. It’s not just about saving space, either. This multifunctional marvel uses less energy while delivering faster cooking times. This means you can whip up your favourite dishes quicker and with a lower energy bill.

There are 33 built-in recipes spanning from succulent meat and fish dishes to delightful desserts and perfect pizzas. Just input the weight of your ingredients, and the oven does the rest, smartly adjusting the time and temperature for you. This nifty Smeg appliance packs a punch with its array of functions.

Baking will give you even browning and a beautiful rise for your cakes and pastries. The convection mode ensures your roast veg and potatoes come out crispy and golden. Grill and gratin add a bubbling, melted finish to your dauphinoise and pasta bakes. The bottom baking function is a game-changer for pizza and pastry tarts, providing a perfect crisp from the bottom up. And for those obsessed with golden, crispy delights, the air fry function uses less fat and less time, perfect for homemade chips and breaded chicken.

Smeg doesn’t stop there. The warm function keeps your food at the perfect serving temperature, while the defrost mode safely thaws your food without cooking it. Pure steam is a nutritious alternative to boiling on the hob, ideal for rice, vegetables, curries, and casseroles. Convection steam combines oven heat with steam for the perfect roast meats, caramelised on the outside and juicy on the inside. Finally, the grill steam function is your go-to for pork chops and sausages, achieving that caramelised exterior while keeping the meat tender.

This machine might convince me to replace some of the many appliances in my kitchen. Smeg’s 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven will be available from 18 July for £850, exclusively from Smeg.