This golf-focused smartwatch from Tag Heuer and Malbon is a must for my next round

Keeping on top of your golf game can be somewhat of a challenge, often requiring special tracking gear and a keen eye for detail. As someone who plays the occasional game on the green, a golf tracking smartwatch is a must. And Tag Heuer’s latest release in collaboration with Malbon might be my next must-have.

If you’re a golfer, the name Malbon probably rings a bell louder than the clink of a well-struck iron. These guys are like the cool kids of the golf world, blending the sport with a zesty, creative zing. And Tag Heuer? Well, they’ve been crafting top-notch watches since your grandad was a nipper, oozing Swiss sophistication. Together, they’ve teed off to bring us a timepiece that screams ‘golf’, but with a playful, modern twist.

The two brands have released a special edition of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – already a pretty spiffing smartwatch. The design is a hole-in-one, with a black matte ceramic bezel that’s marked with 18 holes – because, well, golf. The case is a sleek, lightweight titanium with a snazzy black sandblasted DLC finish. And for those of you who like to get hands-on, it’s got ergonomic black and yellow steel pushers. The strap is a lush green and lime combo, in leather and rubber, stitched together with white that’s as crisp as a fresh-cut fairway. There are two specially designed watchfaces exclusive to this smartwatch model that give a friendly feel.

Beyond this, it offers the same functionality as the already premium Connected Calibre E4. Tag Heuer’s top smartwatch packs an OLED touch display and runs on a Snapdragon 4100+ processor. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and add an altimeter to the already present sensor arsenal that includes GPS, an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, gyroscope and compass. You can expect all-day battery life on the watch, but it’ll get gobbled up when tracking golf or other activities.

Fancy getting your hands on one? Unfortunately, Tag Heuer is not giving these beauties away for a handful of tees. You’ll have to shell out a whopping $2350 for this smartwatch, which will be available directly from Tag Heuer from 26 February.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home