Tag Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4 is a luxury smartwatch that caters to all wrists ￼

Since it first introduced the Connected Watch, Tag Heuer’s belief has been that there’s a market for a smartwatch that doesn’t sacrifice any of the design elements its customers expect from one of its timepieces. A smartwatch doesn’t need to scream that it’s a smartwatch, basically.

We’ve seen various iterations on the Connected since, including special editions aimed directly at golfers and even a Super Mario collab, but now is the time for fourth-gen Connected Calibre E4, Tag’s latest and greatest smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, 42mm and 45mm, with both sporting very different looks.

The smaller 42mm model is thinner and more stylish than the 45mm alternative, with a slimmer bezel to boot. The redesigned 45mm model is lighter on the wrist than its predecessor, is available with either a brushed steel or black titanium case, and features a larger crown for better navigation of the watch. Both models can be customised with various animated watch faces and strap styles that include leather and steel.

Both Connected Calibre E4 models have OLED touch displays and run on Snapdragon 4100+ processors. Both support Bluetooth 5.0 and add an altimeter to the already present sensor arsenal that includes GPS, an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, gyroscope and compass.

You can expect all-day battery life on either model, but you’ll be able to hit it a bit harder with activity tracking on the 45mm Calibre E4 thanks to its larger cell. Tag Heuer’s new guided workouts software takes users through their routines step-by-step using animations on the watch’s display, eliminating the need for your phone or the TV. Nifty, but presumably using this feature a lot will also chip away at that one-day battery claim.

The Connected Calibre E4 ships with Google Wear OS 2 preinstalled, though you’ll be able to upgrade to Wear OS 3 for free when it becomes available.

And now the scary part: prices. The entry-level 42mm model starts at £1,500 and the top-end 45mm watch will set you back £2,100. If you have the cash to burn, the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is available to buy now.