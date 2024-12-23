The latest watch in my collection is one of the most affordable tourbillon watches you can buy

I’m a sucker for horological oddities, so when I came across the CIGA Design Central Tourbillon Mount Everest Homage Edition, I knew it was a must-have. At $3,600, it’s not exactly cheap, but for a central tourbillon – a complication that typically resides in the realm of ultra-luxury – it’s shockingly affordable. What’s more, this watch doesn’t shy away from its theme; it dives in headfirst, crampons and all.

The Everest-inspired design is, well, marmite. It’s not a rugged explorer’s companion like a Rolex Explorer or Hamilton Khaki Expedition. Instead, it’s a bold tribute to the 70th anniversary of the first successful summit of Mount Everest.

Pickaxe-shaped hands? Check. Tiny flags on the minute hand commemorating Tenzing Norgay’s iconic moment? Double check. The dial even features stone harvested from the mountain’s base camp, which is a cool, albeit gimmicky, touch.

But let’s talk size. At 47 mm, this watch is comically large, especially on my small wrists. It feels like I’ve strapped a pocket watch to my arm. That said, the 11.9 mm thickness is surprisingly manageable, making it less of a brick than you’d expect.

The lug-less titanium case adds a touch of modernity and keeps it lightweight, but there’s no denying this watch demands attention—and a fair bit of arm real estate.

The central flying tourbillon is undeniably the star of the show, sitting proudly in the middle of the dial. It’s hypnotic to watch, and while the finishing might not rival Swiss masterpieces, it’s still an impressive feat at this price point.

The engraved words on the hands, “Courage” and “Exploration,” add a philosophical flair, though they toe the line between inspiring and cheesy.

This is a watch for someone who appreciates bold designs and can embrace a theme that borders on theatrical. It’s definitely not subtle. But as a conversation starter and a tribute to human exploration, it’s a fascinating piece of wristwear.

Would I wear it daily? Probably not. But do I love that such a wild, accessible tourbillon exists? Absolutely. It’s a reminder that watchmaking can still surprise us.

