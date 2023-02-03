Tag Heuer and Porsche rideshare on new racing calibre Carrera watch

Tag Heuer is no stranger to collaborations, but the brand’s latest is speeding ahead. Partnering with Porsche for a new racing calibre Carrera, the latest watch is a timepiece that certainly inches ahead from the pack. This bold and sporty wristwatch nods to the racing world, while looking stylish strapped to your wrist. Buckle up.

Marking a sixth collaboration for the two brands, the latest Tag Heuer x Porsche Carrera celebrates a passion for racing. You’ll find the watchface outlined in a bold, racing-inspired orange. If the black dial looks somewhat familiar, that’s because the two brands took racing asphalt as inspiration for the texture. Concrete’s never looked so good. The watch boasts a steel case with ceramic bezel, and comes with a black calfskin leather strap with orange highlights.

This Carrera also features a transparent sapphire back case, allowing you to peek inside the watch’s mechanics. It also boasts an 80-hour power reserve, and is powered by a custom oscillating mass. Tag Heuer and Porsche’s newest collaboration combines the watchmaker’s history with Porsche’s racing history and design.

Do you feel the need for speed? Tag Heuer and Porsche’s latest Carrera will set you back £5850, and is available as an automatic chronograph with a 44mm diameter. This special edition timepiece is available to order directly from Tag Heuer and in-store.