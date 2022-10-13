Tag Heuer feels the need for speed with its limited edition Formula 1 x Mario Kart watches

Nintendo and the luxury Swiss watchmaker, Tag Heuer, might not seem like the likeliest of collaborators, but the Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario was a big hit, and now the pair are back with two new Ninty-themed timepieces, this time inspired by perhaps the plumber’s favourite of his many hobbies.

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition is available in both Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon variants, both combining the high-end watch design you’d expect from Tag Heuer with a host of Mario Kart references and easter eggs.

The Chronograph edition, of which just 3,000 have been made, features Mario’s M symbol etched on the crown, with the Mario Kart logo inscribed on the black polished ceramic tachymeter bezel. Look at the date window at 3 o’clock and you’ll notice that Mario Kart items including Bullet Bill, Super Star and the trusty banana will regularly appear instead of the date number. Practical? Perhaps not, but it looks great.

The Chronograph Tourbillon timepiece is going to be even harder to nab, with just 250 being produced. Its slightly larger 45mm case is made of grade 5 titanium, with a fine-brushed steel crown and pushers. As well as the same logo placement as found on the Chronograph, the rarer watch also features a gearwheel that’s designed to look like the rims on a race car tyre, while the tourbillon mechanism at 6 o’clock shows Mario in his kart rotating with a Blue Shell and Bullet Bill moving in rhythm (or pursuit) behind him.

Both watches have a black calf leather strap with contrasting red stitching and lining and a custom embossed pattern. An M symbol also appears on the folding buckle (steel on the Chronograph and titanium on the Tourbillon) and each comes in a black box with a matching travel pouch.

Both Tag Heuer Formula 1 X Mario Kart Limited Edition timepieces will be available to buy exclusively in Tag Heuer stores and on the brand’s website from October 20. Prices are yet to be announced, but expect to break open a few piggy banks if you want one.