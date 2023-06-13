Smeg’s latest personal blender is your kitchen’s new smoothie operator

With plenty of kitchen gadgets to pick from, it won’t be long before your countertops are chocker. That’s where compact kitchen appliances come in handy. And Smeg‘s latest personal blender is a compact bit of kit that’ll whip up smoothies to go now that the sun’s arrived. With a small footprint, retro design, and powerful motor, this blender will be your kitchen’s new smoothie operator.

Smeg’s newest personal blender is a compact kitchen gadget. It’s just 335mm tall and 142mm wide, so will slot in nicely on kitchen countertops of any size. And it’ll look the part sitting there, too. This spinning bit of kit is designed with Smeg’s signature retro styling, inspired by appliances from the ’50s. The blender is available in seven colours: pink, green, blue, black, white, red, or cream; each with a chrome base and steel-coloured detailing.

Don’t let its compact size fool you, though – this blender packs some serious power. You’ll find a 300W power motor spinning a double blade to slice through whatever you throw at this machine. Using the control knob on the side, you can flick between two different power modes until you get the perfect consistency. Alongside the blender, you get two 600ml Bottle-To-Gos. These screw directly on the blender while you whip up a drink, and then pop off for you to take them on the go. The bottles come with spouted lids for easy drinking, and are made from strong plastic.

Fancy whipping up some smooth drinks? Smeg’s latest personal blender, catchily named the BLF01, is already available to order. It’ll set you back £110, and you can order it directly from the brand and other online retailers.