Smeg’s newest coffee machine handles milk as well as your beans

If you’re anything like me, you can’t go a day without a cup of coffee. While we can’t help you overcome a caffeine addiction, we can recommend the best coffee machines. If you’re not very familiar with making cups of coffee or just like things easy, a bean-to-cup machine is probably the best way to go. And Smeg’s newest bean-to-cup coffee machine handles milk just as well as your beans.

The standout feature of Smeg‘s new BCC13 is its integrated milk frothing system, which eliminates the need for manual frothing. This system dispenses a thick layer of foam automatically, depending on what drink you’re making. When you place the milk pipe into the 500ml TritanTM jug, milk is transferred, frothed, and dispensed seamlessly to your cup. The 500ml jug, crafted from TritanTM Renew plastic, contains 50% certified recycled content. Alongside this, the BCC13 includes a built-in coffee grinder to freshly grind your beans.

Smeg’s new machine expands its selection to 10 coffee options, compared to the previous model’s 7. This includes popular choices like cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, and espresso macchiatos. For those in a rush, the machine can quickly dispense hot water for instant coffee. If you can stand drink the stuff, that is. Users can effortlessly select their preferred coffee from Smeg’s intuitive control panel, ready to enjoy either at home or on-the-go. The machine also features an easy-cleaning function and a removable brewing unit for hassle-free maintenance.

The BCC13’s streamlined, retro aesthetic fits beautifully into any kitchen, featuring curved lines and a compact design. I’m a fan of Smeg’s design across its product line-up, and this new coffee machine is no different. Available in stylish emerald green, black, and white, it coordinates perfectly with Smeg’s 50’s style range. The matte steel coloured front and cool-toned base blend a professional barista look with nostalgic charm.

Feel like upping your coffee game at home? The Smeg BCC13 Bean to Cup coffee machine is available for purchase directly from Smeg, in-store, and at selected retailers, selling for £799.95.