Porsche’s upcoming electric Macan is getting modernised to join the EV line-up

We’re seeing all manner of automakers begin to electrify their line-up. And muscly sports cars that used to guzzle few haven’t been left out of the green revolution. Porsche has just zipped in with new details on its upcoming electric Macan, and it’s more than just a pretty chassis.

Under the hood – or, in this case, under the floor – the Macan EV boasts a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery with a whopping 100 kWh capacity. This power cell isn’t just about raw energy; it’s also about efficiency. With a unique 8:1:1 ratio of nickel, cobalt, and manganese, it delivers about 30% higher energy density than its predecessors. And don’t worry about bumps on the road – a sturdy glass fibre composite guard has got the battery’s back, literally.

Porsche‘s Macan EV is powered by latest-generation permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM), promising a peak power of up to roughly 450 kW. You’ll experience a neck-snapping maximum torque of more than 1000 Nm. In its most muscular guise, we’re talking about a beefy 603 bhp and a torque that’ll make your teeth rattle at over 738 lb ft. It’s like strapping a rocket to your back. But a very sophisticated, German-engineered rocket. And one that looks nice. So really, it’s better than a rocket.

Charging this beast is a breeze, thanks to its 800-volt technology. It can charge at up to 270 kW speeds. It means you can juice up from 10 to 80% in around 20 minutes at a compatible fast-charging station. And for those times when you’re stuck with 400-volt tech, Porsche’s ‘bank charging’ kicks in, effectively doubling the charging action.

The electric Macan doesn’t just perform; it also pampers. Inside, you’re greeted with three screens: including a 12.6-inch fully digital curved display for the driver, and a high-resolution 10.9-inch central touch display. Plus, the optional passenger display lets your co-pilot play DJ or navigator without distracting you. The augmented reality head-up display is like having a bit of sci-fi in your car. It can project navigation and other info ahead, as if it’s floating on the road ahead.

Porsche’s also thrown in some nifty features like ambient lighting with a communication light. That’s a fancy way of saying the car talks to you with lights. It’s a light strip with 56 LEDs that communicate everything from a friendly “hello” to “plug me in, would you?” And with the new Porsche App Centre, you can download apps like Spotify or TikTok directly to your car. Yes, TikTok in a Porsche. We live in strange times.

As for when you can get your hands on one, the Macan EV is expected to roll out to customers starting in 2024. Prototypes have been on the road for a few years now, so a final release should be just around the corner. Price details are still under wraps, but expect a figure that matches its high-tech offerings.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home