The best augmented reality games for mobile

Augmented reality has come a long way in recent years. Once little more than a fad, there’s a whole host of games and apps out there that truly offer an all new, mixed-reality experience. And, they’re available on your iPhone and Android devices.

These titles come in many forms and cater to different audiences. There’s Euclidean Lands, a great puzzle game suitable for all ages, while My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR is designed for younger users. Whether you want to catch Pokémon, battle with Warhammer or become a god, there’s an AR game out there for you.

What is Augmented Reality?

AR is a technology that blends the real world with digital elements to create a unique and immersive experience. With AR, you can overlay virtual objects, information, and images onto your real-world environment. By doing so, you can enhance your perception and interaction with the world around you.

One of the most popular applications of AR is through mobile apps. These apps use the camera on your device to track your surroundings, and position virtual objects within them. From placing virtual furniture in your living room to navigating through a city with helpful overlays, the possibilities of augmented reality apps are there to be explored.

Top augmented reality games and apps for iPhone and Android

Amon

You can download Amon from the App Store

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Amon, the God of Air, as he endeavours to unite a world of perplexing optical illusions using augmented reality. With Amon‘s AR technology, you can explore 3D scanned sculptures from museums worldwide and manipulate them to solve puzzles, all while fully immersed in a world of wonder.

To experience Amon‘s world to its fullest, use headphones during gameplay, as Amon is equipped with Binaural Audio to enhance your experience. Get ready to be transported to a realm beyond your wildest imagination, where you’ll embark on an unforgettable journey that will truly move you figuratively and literally.

Egg, Inc.

Egg, Inc. is now available through Google Play and the App Store

Are you ready to join the gold rush of the near future? In Egg, Inc., a prophecy tells of a chicken egg that has the power to unlock the universe’s secrets. You can be a part of this exciting journey by selling as many eggs as possible, and building the most advanced egg farm in the world.

Egg, Inc. is an incremental (clicker) game that features elements from simulation games. Your aim is to make wise investments, balance resources, and build a smooth and efficient egg farm. The game presents you with crisp and colourful 3D graphics and a delightful simulation of a swarm of chickens instead of the usual boring menus.

If you’re a casual player, you’ll enjoy Egg, Inc.‘s laid-back feel and beautiful appearance. Take your time to build a wonderful egg farm and explore all the content. On the other hand, more experienced incremental (clicker) players will love the emergent gameplay and depth afforded by the different play styles needed throughout the game. To reach the ultimate goal of having a ginormous egg farm with an astronomical value, you must balance strategies throughout to make the best use of your time.

Euclidean Lands

You can download Euclidean Lands exclusively on your iPhone

Enter the enchanting world of Euclidean Lands, where isometric architecture and turn-based movement blend to form an exhilarating puzzle game set in medieval times. With a unique feature that allows you to shift and rotate the world, you must use your skills to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

Join the quest of Escher, a young and brave knight who sets out to find a cure for his sick sister in the mysterious land of Euclidean Lands. Throughout his journey, he encounters a range of challenging puzzles, treacherous adversaries, and loyal companions.

With its stunning visuals and engaging gameplay, Euclidean Lands is a must-play for avid fans of puzzles and strategy games. Whether you prefer to play on iOS, Android, or PC, you’ll immerse yourself in a world of adventure and excitement.

JigSpace

Start your JigSpace adventure by downloading it from the App Store

JigSpace is an innovative and captivating learning tool enabling you to create and share mind-boggling 3D presentations easily. With JigSpace, you can use your own 3D CAD files, images, and videos to craft mesmerizing presentations featuring animations, effects, exploded views, and interactive labels that will leave your audience spellbound.

Once you have created your Jig, you can effortlessly share it via a shareable link or QR code or even embed it in websites or other digital content. Whether you’re an educator, marketer, or technical support expert, JigSpace can help elevate your presentations.

My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR

You can download My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR on the App Store and Google Play

Your name is the Very Hungry Caterpillar. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to eat everything in sight. In My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, simply place a phone or tablet on a flat surface, point it on the floor, and the beloved book character will appear right before your eyes.

With My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, children can hatch the caterpillar from an egg, feed it, watch it grow and change, explore its surroundings. It’s a delightful and engaging app that will enchant children of all age, and is an excellent way to introduce kids to the world of AR.

Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is available for Android devices and iPhones

Upon its release, Pokémon GO quickly became a global sensation. and the game continues to be a fan favourite today, thanks to its innovative use of augmented reality (AR) technology.

The game’s immersive gameplay allows you to explore your neighbourhood in search of Pokémon and complete quests. You can even compete with other players in epic battles against powerful opponents. The possibilities are endless in this highly addictive game. What sets Pokémon GO apart from other games is its AR technology, allowing you to see Pokémon characters as if they were right before you. It’s a truly unique and immersive experience that has captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide.

Splitter Critters

Splitter Critters is downloadable on iPhone

Splitter Critters is an award-winning puzzle game that offers an immersive experience, giving you the power to split the world. Your objective is to use this power to solve challenging puzzles that involve moving platforms, avoiding deadly lasers, and guiding alien critters back to their spaceship by creating floating swimming pools.

Each puzzle presents a unique challenge that requires you to use your creativity and problem-solving skills to split the world correctly and help the critters reach their destination. The game is both fun and challenging and perfect for puzzle game fans.

Stack AR

Get Stack AR on Google Play and the App Store

Get ready to put your stacking skills to the test with Stack AR – the ultimate augmented reality game! This exciting game challenges you to stack blocks as high as possible without causing them to tumble down. The best part? You can play it in the real world as the game uses AR technology to place the blocks on real-life surfaces, such as tables, chairs, floors, or even on your own hands!

With various unique shapes and sizes, each block in Stack AR is a new challenge waiting to be conquered. You’ll need to use your wit, precision, and skill to stack the blocks to prevent them from crashing down to the ground. Are you up for the challenge? Play Stack AR and find out!

Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade

Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade is in the App Store and Google Play.

Enter the world of Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade, the legendary mobile action game. In this game, you play as a gigantic Imperial Knight, an awe-inspiring war machine that has the power to obliterate entire armies single-handedly. The game features many missions, including story missions, side missions, and daily challenges. Not only that, players can also go head-to-head with other players in the game’s multiplayer mode, creating a truly immersive experience.

Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade is a feast for the eyes, with stunning graphics and explosive combat, all set in a rich and detailed universe. Whether you’re a Warhammer 40,000 fan or just an action game enthusiast, you’ll be hooked from the first mission. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Warhammer 40,000 Freeblade and unleash your inner warrior!

Zombie Gunship Revenant AR

Zombie Gunship Revenant AR is available in the App Store and for Android

Zombie Gunship Revenant AR ia a visually stunning iPad game that pits heavy machinery against a horde of zombies.

As you fly through the air, you’ll have the power to obliterate zombies from the sky in augmented reality, and engage in fast-paced action and explosive combat. With various missions to choose from, including story missions, side missions, and daily challenges to complete, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

And if that’s not enough, the game’s multiplayer mode allows you to compete against other players in an epic battle for survival. So what are you waiting for?

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery is available on the App Store and Google Play

In Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery, players use their phone’s camera and AR to interact with animatronics sent to their location by Fazbear Entertainment. Players can collect animatronics and customize them with different parts and skins. However, the animatronics can also malfunction and attack players, so they must use various tools and devices to defend themselves.

The game features various animatronics from the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, including Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox. A number of new animatronics have also been created specifically for the game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery is a free-to-play game, but it does offer in-app purchases for items such as new animatronics, parts, and skins. However, it is possible to complete the entire game without spending money.

Google Lens

The Google Lens app is available for Android devices and via the iOS Google app

Google Lens is an exceptional tool that combines functionality and entertainment in one package. It is an advanced visual search tool that uses artificial intelligence and AR to identify the objects in front of you and provide relevant information. These can include plants, landmarks, animals, products, and more. This can be helpful in various situations, such as traveling, shopping, or exploring your surroundings.

One of the most impressive features of Google Lens is its ability to recognize and translate text from images. You can easily extract text from images, such as signs, menus, or documents, and translate them into different languages. This can be particularly useful when traveling to a foreign country and translating a menu or a sign.

In addition to its text recognition feature, Google Lens offers a range of other features. For example, you can use it to find similar images, shop for products, learn more about your surroundings, and much more. If you’re a plant enthusiast, you can use Google Lens to identify plants and learn more about them. If you’re a foodie, you can use it to find recipes, nutritional information, and reviews of restaurants.

Ingress Prime

You can find Ingress Prime on both the App Store and Google Play

Ingress Prime is a thrilling and captivating augmented reality game that takes players on a unique and exciting journey. It allows players to explore real-world landmarks and locations while engaging in virtual gameplay. Players will be drawn into the game’s storyline that’s centred around a battle between two factions, the Enlightened and the Resistance, as they compete to control global portals.

Players can choose to join either of the two factions, each with unique abilities and strengths. As players explore the real world, they can interact with portals, hack them for items, and deploy their resonators to strengthen their team’s hold on the outlets. The game’s challenges and missions are designed to keep players engaged, and the in-game events are a great way to meet other players and build alliances.

Orna

You can download Orna for Android and iPhone

Embark on an epic adventure through the world around you with Orna – a turn-based geolocation RPG game. Create your unique character and explore the real world to find and battle ferocious monsters, complete quests, and discover new and exciting items and abilities. With many different classes and specialisations, players can fully customise their playstyle to their liking.

Take your gaming experience to the next level by claiming real-world landmarks as your own and building up your kingdoms. Orna also offers a variety of social features, such as the ability to join guilds and participate in PvP battles. Whether you’re a seasoned RPG player or a newcomer, Orna is the perfect game for anyone looking for a challenging and rewarding gaming experience.

