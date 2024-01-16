The new Moto G34 5G is the brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet

While we’re busy prepping for some of the hottest smartphones of 2024, Motorola’s come out early with its most affordable 5G handset yet. The new Moto G34 5G wants to tackle the “affordable but not cheap” end of the market. This new release packs in plenty of new features that’ll give you some superb bang for your buck.

The Moto G34 5G offers a 6.5″ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s techie speak for “your games and videos will be smoother than a buttered slide.” And with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, you’re getting more screen and less bezel – a win-win for Netflix bingers and TikTok addicts. Audio is just as good, thanks to Dolby Atmos surround sound. Whether you’re using headphones or blasting tunes directly from the phone, the audio is crisp, clear, and just a bit too addictive.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset doing all the heavy lifting. It’s powerful enough to ensure your Candy Crush sessions and late-night photo editing sprees run without a hitch. A 5000mAh battery means you won’t be hunting for a charger every few hours. And when you do need to juice up, 18W charging speeds let you recharge quickly.

Round back, the main snapper is a 50MP sensor, read to make your photos pop, even in the dimmest pub corners. There’s also a dedicated macro camera to capture the details in your artisanal coffee foam. And round front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper. Android 14 is the brains of the operation, with Motorola putting its own design on top.

The phone’s design is sleek, with a premium matte finish and colours including Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green. And for those who appreciate a bit of flair, the special edition features vegan leather. Arguably the best part about this smartphone is the price. The Moto G34 5G is hitting the shelves this month for £150. You can order directly from the brand, or you can snag this bad boy from a range of retailers and carriers. They include Three, Vodafone, O2, GiffGaff, Currys, Carphone Warehouse, JLP, and Amazon.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home