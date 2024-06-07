Moto’s latest super Android is as cheap as an iPhone charging brick

Looking for a new smartphone? The £1000 price that the latest Android handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. Mid-rangers offer more specs for a lower price, but are still several hundred pounds. And then you’ve got the budget handsets, which are more bare bones for a cheaper price.

And Motorola‘s latest handset definitely falls in the budget territory. This Moto e14 is just £70. It’s a 6.56-inch smartphone with Dolby Atmos and a 90Hz refresh rate – all designed for entertainment.

The Moto e14 sports a 6.56-inch ultra-wide display, perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows on the go. And with a 90Hz refresh rate, expect smooth, seamless scrolling. The High Brightness mode cranks up the visibility outdoors, hitting peak brightness of up to 537 nits. Not too shabby for an Android phone that costs the same as this iPhone charging brick. Plus, the Night Light mode steps in to save your eyes late at night.

Sound aficionados, rejoice! The moto e14 packs Dolby Atmos for spatial audio, making your entertainment more immersive. Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix series or jamming to your favourite tunes, this phone promises clarity and depth in every beat.

This sleek Android handset comes with a high-quality matte finish and a thin, lightweight design. It should fit comfortably in your pocket without compromising on its large display or battery life. Oh, and did I mention it’s tough? With Gorilla Glass and an IP52 water-repellent design, the moto e14 is built to withstand everyday spills, splashes, and all.

Photography enthusiasts are in for a treat. The Moto e14’s 16MP AI-powered camera delivers sharp, vibrant photos and videos. Under the hood, you’ll find a reliable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for video chats, gaming, and everything in between. The 5000mAh battery means you can keep the party going all day on a single charge. And with 15W rapid charging, you’re back in action in no time.

The Moto e14 is a steal at just £70. It’s one of the cheapest Android smartphones you can buy. Available in three colours, Graphite Gray, Pastel Green, and Pastel Purple, it’s ready to order directly. You’ll also find this bargain handset at Currys, JLP, O2, GiffGaff, Tesco, Amazon, and Argos.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home