HTC’s U23 Pro is a mid-ranger packing a big battery and 108MP snapper

While HTC seems to hit headlines with new VR headsets these days, the brand still produces reliable Android smartphones. And HTC’s latest mid-ranger is now official, dubbed the U23 Pro. This £500 handset packs in top-class specs for a price that’s a little friendlier on the wallet. A large battery, 108MP snapper, wireless charging, and a 120Hz refresh rate are just some of the reasons HTC’s latest smartphone is a solid contender for your pocket.

This 6.7-inch smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset – it’s not quite the most powerful around, but is still plenty beefy thanks to some clever CPU optimisations. Pair this with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage (which is expandable), and you’ve got a pretty capable device in your hands. There’s a pretty big 4600mAh battery on board to easily last the day. And when you need to juice up the U23 Pro, you can pick between 30W wired fast charging or 15W wireless charging.

Up-front, you’ll set your peepers on a FHD+ OLED display, which will produce some seriously sharp colours. And to pair with this, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate for extra sharp motion while you use the device. Turn over to the back, and you’ll find a powerful quad-camera array – a whole four cameras! The main 108MP snapper touts an f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and HDR recording. Alongside this, there’s an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth-sensing camera. Oh, and don’t forget the 32MP selfie snapper to capture your mug in plenty of crisp detail.

The U23 Pro packs plenty of extra features as well. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP67 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus for extra durability. Plus, the device works perfectly with HTC’s VR headsets thanks to HDCP 2.2 and the Viverse companion app. It runs Android 13 out of the box, and should get access to Android 14 that Google just showed off at I/O.

You can pre-order the HTC U23 Pro from today. It starts from £499, and is available in either Coffee Black or Snow White. Plus, if you pre-order before 4 June, the brand will throw in a pair of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus (worth £69) for free.