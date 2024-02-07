House of Marley’s latest special edition turntable celebrates the Bob Marley biopic

House of Marley is no stranger to a limited edition release. The eco-conscious sound brand often releases limited runs of its most popular products to celebrate different occasions. This time around, the brand is dropping a special edition of the Stir It Up wireless turntable. The release is to celebrate the release of the new Bob Marley biopic into cinemas. If the thought of this doesn’t get your reggae-loving heart beating faster, I don’t know what will.

The release is a limited edition version of the brand’s signature Stir It Up Wireless turntable. It comes complete with the movie title and a unique product number laser-etched onto its bamboo plinth. It’s crafted from solid bamboo and using eco-friendly materials like REGRIND silicone and recycled plastic. There are only 250 turntables available, each with a certificate of authenticity, making it not just a music player, but a collector’s item.

House of Marley‘s latest comes Bluetooth 4.2 capability for wire-free jam sessions with any Bluetooth speaker you’ve got kicking about. The replaceable cartridge ensures longevity and quality sound, essential from what might become a collector’s piece. Plus, the USB to PC recording feature lets you play in both digital and analogue. With an auto start/stop belt drive, built-in pre-amp for easy connectivity, 3.5mm aux out, and RCA (Phono/Line) outputs, it caters to all your audio needs. Whether you’re spinning at 45 or 33 RPM, this turntable is designed to deliver the warmth and richness of vinyl that digital formats can only dream of.

For those itching to get their hands on this limited run, the Bob Marley: One Love Stir It Up Wireless turntable is up for grabs now. It’s available directly from the brand or from HMV. It’ll set you back a cool £250 at its regular retail ticket.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home