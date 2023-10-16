Gozney Dome S1 makes al fresco cooking easier than ever

October might not feel like peak al fresco cooking season in Blighty, but with the festive period just around the corner, how about making Christmas pizza in the new Gozney Dome S1?

This cheaper version of the Dome is gas-only (the standard model can also be fueled with wood), so you don’t have to worry about getting a fire started when it’s snowing, all you need to do is turn the dial and it’ll ignite. It also weighs 10kg less, so you shouldn’t need a magic fat man with a whole team of reindeer to manoeuvre it into position out in your back garden.

Like Uncle Barry, who always eats too much turkey and falls asleep in front of the telly on Christmas Day, the S1 has an extra-wide mouth. Combined with the new removable 30mm stone floor, that means it’s big enough to accommodate pizzas of up to 16in (there are those similarities again), while a built-in digital thermometer will let you know when it’s reached the magic 500º mark necessary to perfectly cook your creations in just a minute.

Its ceramic-bonded outer shell is water resistant and UV stable, so the S1 can live outside all year, but you can buy a £79 cover for it if you want to stop birds doing their business on it. Almost all existing Dome accessories are compatible, so you can also make it more portable with a wheeled stand (£329), or add the Neapolitan Arch and flue extension (£169) for even better heat retention and air flow.

As for that Christmas pizza? Gozney has a Christmas Calzone recipe on its website, but as far as we’re concerned as long as there are sprouts on there none of the rest really matters.

The Gozney Dome S1 is on sale now for £1299.

