Breitling’s latest collabs with Deus Ex Machina and Triumph get a mighty upgrade

The Breitling Top Time is one of my chronographs. It was first released in the 1960s and started as a bold tribute to motorbikes, classic cars, and adventure on the open road.

The two new pieces build on the success of Breitling’s two sold-out limited editions with Deus Ex Machina and Triumph Motorcycles, and take them into high gear with the introduction of the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01.

Breitling and the Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina’s new piece presents a monochromatic departure from its colourful predecessors, with a black dial contrasted by its white triple-register subdials and tachymeter scale.

The colour comes in with touches of red on the outer dial and, most vividly, on the centrepiece chrono hand that, like the two previous Top Time Deus editions, is shaped like a lightning bolt.

The new Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 can be glimpsed through the open sapphire-crystal case back which also features a red Deus logo at its centre.

This will become part of Breitling’s core collection.

The Breitling first teamed up with the British heritage motorcycle manufacturer Triumph in 2022, but this year’s version of the Top Time Triumph will now be added to Breitling’s core collection.

Just like the Deus Ex Machina, it receives the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 upgrade.

The dial features a twin-register display with speed-measuring tachymeter scale, and the Breitling and Triumph logos at 12 and 6 o’clock.

This stunning vintage-inspired design includes a retro logo, mushroom chronograph pushers and a subtle “Zorro” dial design.

Are you wondering what’s so special about the Caliber 01? This movement is equipped with a column-wheel system, the hallmark of high-end mechanical chronographs, and a vertical clutch that provides precise and smooth operation.

The movement holds its power for approximately 70 hours and comes with a 5-year warranty.

