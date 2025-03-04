Breitling’s new Navitimer Perpetual Calendar stuns in ice blue

Breitling has just given its legendary Navitimer a serious upgrade, and the result might be my favourite Navitimer model yet. The new Navitimer B19 Perpetual Calendar Chronograph takes everything that made this iconic watch great and enhances it with a first for Breitling – a perpetual calendar movement in a steel watch.

For over 70 years, the Navitimer has been synonymous with aviation, precision, and unmistakable style. Originally designed in 1952 for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), it quickly evolved from a functional tool-watch into a global status symbol. Now, Breitling is turning the model into a showcase of its watchmaking prowess.

The Caliber B19 inside the new Navitimer is pretty special. If you’re unfamiliar with a perpetual calendar, it’s a movement that automatically adjusts for leap years and varying month lengths, needing only minor corrections once a century. It’s a serious flex for Breitling, a brand best known for its chronographs rather than complications.

The movement has a 96-hour power reserve, making it as practical as it is impressive.

Visually, I also think this watch is a knockout. The ice-blue dial shimmers under light, offering a refreshing contrast to the platinum bezel and stainless-steel case.

At 43mm, it’s a relatively large watch, but manages to strike a fine balance between elegance and sporty.

The mushroom pushers provide a nostalgic nod to classic chronographs, while the open case back offers a peek at the impressive movement inside.

The dial is busy – but then again, what Navitimer isn’t? It features a moonphase indicator at 12 o’clock, along with displays for the date, day, and month around the outside of the chronograph dials.

As for wearability, Breitling gives buyers two options: a black alligator leather strap with a folding buckle or a seven-row stainless-steel bracelet with a butterfly clasp. Both are well-executed, but let’s be honest – the bracelet is where this watch truly shines.

The Breitling Navitimer B10 Chronograph 43 Perpetual Calendar is available now priced from $29,000 in the US and £25,150 in the UK. That may seem like a lot of money, but it’s actually one of the more affordable perpetual calendars you can buy. If you’ve ever wanted a Navitimer, this might just be the one to get.

