The 1More EVO are hi-fi grade true wireless earphones for sensible money

Audiophile-friendly in-ears usually carry a hefty price premium, especially once you start adding multiple drivers into the mix. Usually, but not always: the 1More Evo is one of the more affordable sets of flagship true wireless ‘buds, and hasn’t skimped on features to keep the cost down.

To take on heavy hitters like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, Sony WF-1000XM4, and B&O Beoplay EQ, 1More has gone for a dual-driver setup. The combo of 10mm dynamic driver and balanced armature promise to cover a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 40KHz, for a blend of punchy bass, clear vocals and a precise high-end.

There’s LDAC support for three times the data throughput of regular Bluetooth codecs, which means these ‘buds are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 1More also reckons it’s got close to matching its wired earphones for low audio distortion, so there’s no compromise from cutting the cord.

1More enlisted 4-time Grammy Award winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi to handle the tuning, so the Evo should sound pretty tasty right out of the box. For a bit more personalisation, the SoundID smartphone companion app ensures your beats are as bass-heavy (or not) as you like.

These earphones have all the goodies you’d expect at the top end, including active noise cancellation with transparency modes for letting in just the right amount of outside noise. A triple-mic array in each earbud promises clear voice calls, and there’s dual device support for seamless switching. The charging case has enough juice for 28 hours of total listening time, and supports wireless charging for cable-free top-ups.

The 1More Evo is on sale now in black and white colour options. You can pick up a pair directly from the 1More website, or via Amazon for for £160.