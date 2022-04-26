Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 get improved ANC and sharp looks

The latest generation of Sennheiser’s top-end true wireless earphones are official, with refreshed styling, adaptive noise cancellation and a much lower price.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 once again use Sennheiser’s 7mm full-range dynamic drivers, only now the buds are smaller, lighter and easier on the eye as well. A new graphite colour option joins the previous black and white versions, with all three promising a styling step-up over the firm’s CX True Wireless in-ears.

Active noise cancellation has been improved with a new adaptive mode, which automatically adjusts based on ambient sound. A transparency mode can be activated with a tap. Other improvements include a redesigned microphone array for clearer voice calls.

The buds support Bluetooth 5.2 and the latency-busting aptX Adaptive codec. They are also IPX4 splash-resistant and include multiple sets of silicone pads for finding a perfect ear seal.

Battery life is unchanged, at seven hours between trips to the charging case. The case can then deliver up to 28 hours of total listening time between recharges. The case design is largely unchanged, using the same fabric weave finish as the previous-generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but the USB-C port has been moved to the front so it’s easier to see the charging LED. It also finally supports wireless charging for convenient top-ups.

At £220, Sennheiser’s latest effort arrives some £50 cheaper than the old Momentum True Wireless 3, and now undercuts Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 in-ears are set to arrive on 10 May, with pre-orders open today.