House of Marley Positive Vibration XL ANC headphones hug your lugs and the planet

House of Marley have managed to pull off something pretty remarkable with its Positive Vibration XL ANC headphones (£149.99), because noise cancellers costing under £150 are rarely made from anything other than cheap plastic adding to piles of e-waste. Instead, the cans are engineered with FSC certified wood and recyclable aluminium ear cups. The headband uses the company's own Rewind fabric weaved from recycled materials, including 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled polyethylene terephthalate. Heck, even the included AUX and USB-C charging cables are composed of 99% post-consumer polyethylene. Fair play. These eco-friendly and foldable puppies don't scrimp on specs either. You'll get sizeable 40mm high-definition drivers engineered to deliver House of Marley’s signature sound. Hybrid active noise cancellation through dual sets of integrated microphones do away with pesky outside noise, while a 'monitor mode' lets a little back in when needed. Battery life comes in at 26 hours with ANC on and 32 hours with ANC off. While you're busy hugging the planet, the Positive Vibration XL ANC hug you back, thanks to luxe, memory foam ear cushions and a secure over-eat fit. Finally, the headphones feature an onboard microphone for hands-free calling, voice assistant support, and remote functionality allowing you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach. Pick up a pair now in black or a colourful copper finish, and feel that bit better about doing your bit for Mother Earth.