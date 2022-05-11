House of Marley’s new bamboo-slathered earbuds stand out from the crowd

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, with AirPods clones nestling in lug holes everywhere we look. It’s refreshing, then, to see a pair like House of Marley’s new Redemption ANC 2 earbuds going beyond bland black or white.

Like their predecessors, both the earbuds and charging case are covered in sustainable, highly-renewable bamboo, with natural wood fibre composite and recycled plastic making up the bulk of the rest of the materials.

Having used both the original Redemption ANC buds and this newer pair, we’re happy to report that these feel much nicer in the hands, with the case in particular winning us over with its more compact shape and sturdy, speckled finish.

Specs-wise, we’ve got active noise cancellation (ANC), powered by six high-performance microphones, along with an Ambient Mode to let in outside sound if you want to listen out for things like train announcements without removing your buds.

Play

There’s a reasonable six hours of battery life on offer (boosted to 24 hours with the case), along with both USB-C and handy wireless charging, with a 15 minute quick charge feature providing two hours of juice if you’re in a rush. They’re IPX5 sweat and water resistant too, and come with three colour-coded, differently-sized earbuds for a secure fit.

Having spent a week with them as our daily buds we’ve found sound quality to be pleasantly warm and balanced, if a little on the bassy side at times. The latter niggle can be fixed by tweaking the EQ settings in House of Marley’s handy new iOS and Android app however, which is also a useful way of customising the bud’s built-in touch controls for easy music control, voice assistant and call navigation.

Available to snap up in Signature Black for 149.99, there’s also a cream coloured version on the horizon, set to land this summer, with every purchase contributing to helping plant trees across the globe. A worthy consideration, if you don’t fancy forking out more cash for Sony’s WF-1000XM4 — the still-undisputed king of wireless earbuds.